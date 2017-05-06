Most US Federal Employees Disapprove of Trump’s Performance as President

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh Trump's Army Secretary Pick Mark Green Withdraws From Nomination

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A majority of US federal employees disapprove of US President Donald Trump’s ability to lead the nation, according to a poll released by the Government Business Council.

"Most federal employees-especially those who identify as Democrats — disapprove of President Trump’s performance thus far," the poll said on Friday.

According to poll findings, 58 percent of federal employees disapprove of Trump’s performance as president.

A majority, 56 percent, of the respondents feel Trump lacks respect for the federal workforce, the poll stated.

Most federal employees also said they believe the Trump administration has impeded agency effectiveness as well, the poll added.