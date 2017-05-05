Trump to Ignore Budget Bill Provisions on Gitmo Prisoner Transfers

© AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley Gitmo Kills: Pentagon Sued Over Camp’s Carcinogenic Conditions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump said in a signing statement attached to the budget bill he signed earlier on Friday that he will ignore provisions prohibiting him from transferring prisoners held at the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay.

"Division B, section 527; Division C, section 8101; and Division F, section 517 each restrict the transfer of Guantanamo detainees to the United States; Division C, section 8103 restricts the transfer of Guantanamo detainees to foreign countries and does not include an exception for when a court might order the release of a detainee to certain countries," Trump wrote. "I will treat these, and similar provisions, consistently with my constitutional authority as Commander in Chief."

The provisions Trump intends to ignore prohibit any detainee currently at the detention center from being moved to the United States for trial or released to other countries.

The existing language has been included in funding bills since 2009 and was first passed in order to keep then-President Barack Obama from either moving detainees to the United States for trial or moving them to other countries and closing the facility.