Trump Signs Spending Bill Avoiding US Government Shutdown

© REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez Majority of US Voters Think Border Wall Funding Not Worth Government Shutdown - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has signed a $1.1Trln spending bill that will fund the US government through the end of the 2017 fiscal year and avoid a shutdown, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a briefing on Friday.

When asked if Trump intended to sign the spending bill today, Sanders stated "Yes, I believe actually he signed it just within the last hour."