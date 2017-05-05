Register
22:13 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The US Federal Reserve

    US Federal Reserve Policies Deviate From Monetary Rules - Vice Chairman

    © Flickr/ ctj71081
    US
    Get short URL
    0 105 0 0

    US Federal Reserve Board of Governors.’s Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said that adherence to a simple policy rule is "not the most appropriate means" of achieving the Federal Reserve’s primary goal of maximum employment with low inflation.

    Specialist Anthony Rinaldi works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate at 0.75-1% Range
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Decisions by the US Federal Reserve Board on interest rates and monetary policy typically deviate from fixed rules by incorporating a wide variety of perspectives, the central bank’s Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in a speech to guests at the Hoover Institution think tank on Friday.

    "Policy rule prescriptions provide a useful starting point for FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] deliberations," Fischer stated.

    But he added that adherence to a simple policy rule is "not the most appropriate means" of achieving the Federal Reserve’s primary goal of maximum employment with low inflation.

    The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, DC
    © Photo: Wikipedia/Dan Smith
    US Federal Reserve Looks to Start Reinvesting in Bonds in 2017
    Since the onset of the Great Recession in 2008, the Federal Reserve deviated from rules for determining interest rates to pursue an "accommodative monetary policy," Fischer explained.

    The Federal Reserve kept interest rates near zero from late 2008 to late 2016. Since then the US central bank has raised rates twice, with expectations of two additional rate increases by the end of 2017.

    Related:

    US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate at 0.75-1% Range
    US Federal Reserve Looks to Start Reinvesting in Bonds in 2017
    US Federal Reserve: Global Economy Doing Better, Growing ‘Bit More Strongly’
    US Rate Increase Would ‘Likely Be Appropriate’ in March - Federal Reserve Chair
    Tags:
    Federal Reserve System, Stanley Fischer, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok