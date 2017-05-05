US Dismisses Daesh Claims of Civilian Deaths After Alleged Mosul Strike

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition did not conduct strikes in west Mosul in Iraq, an area where the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) claimed there have been civilian casualties, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Friday.

"There were no coalition airstrikes at the location alleged," Davis told reporters when asked about the claims.

On Thursday, the Daesh-affiliated news agency Amaq released a video claiming that a strike in west Mosul killed civilians, including children.