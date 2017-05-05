Rand Paul Asks White House, Intel Committees to Find Out if Surveilled by Obama

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senator Rand Paul, a leading critic in the Senate of the US spy agencies’ surveillance of Americans, said in a Twitter statement on Friday he has asked the White House and congressional intelligence committees to find out whether he was surveilled during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

I have formally requested from the WH and the Intel Committees info on whether I was surveilled by Obama admin and or the Intel community! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) 5 мая 2017 г.

In the past, Paul has charged the US National Security Agency (NSA) with regularly eavesdropping on Americans using what he has called a "backdoor" search.

Instead of directly targeting US citizens and residents, the NSA targets foreigners, who are subject to US surveillance, Paul has said.

Afterwards, US officials can obtain details by typing a targeted American’s name into a search engine for a massive data base of recorded telephone calls, according to Paul.