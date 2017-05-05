Rand Paul Asks White House, Intel Committees to Find Out if Surveilled by Obama

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senator Rand Paul, a leading critic in the Senate of the US spy agencies’ surveillance of Americans, said in a Twitter statement on Friday he has asked the White House and congressional intelligence committees to find out whether he was surveilled during the administration of former President Barack Obama.
I have formally requested from the WH and the Intel Committees info on whether I was surveilled by Obama admin and or the Intel community!— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) 5 мая 2017 г.
Instead of directly targeting US citizens and residents, the NSA targets foreigners, who are subject to US surveillance, Paul has said.
Afterwards, US officials can obtain details by typing a targeted American’s name into a search engine for a massive data base of recorded telephone calls, according to Paul.
All comments
Show new comments (0)