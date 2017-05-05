Register
    An officer walks near part of a cargo plane following a fatal crash at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W. Va., Friday, May 5, 2017

    Cargo Plane Crash Kills 2 in US State of West Virginia

    © AP Photo/ Ben Queen
    National Transportation Safety Board said that an investigation has been opened into a cargo plane crash at Yeager Airport in the US state of West Virginia that reportedly killed two people.

    Ambulance in Spain. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Jorge Guerrero
    At Least 3 German Nationals Killed in Crash of Small Plane in Spain
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) An investigation has been opened into a cargo plane crash at Yeager Airport in the US state of West Virginia that reportedly killed two people, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Friday.

    "NTSB investigating today's crash of an air cargo Short SH33 at Charleston, WV Yeager Airport," the agency stated in a Twitter post.

    Media reports, citing emergency services officials, said the pilot and co-pilot were killed when a contract cargo flight crashed at the airport in Charleston.

    A spokesperson for the airport, Mike Plante, told reporters that there was nothing to indicate the pilot had difficulty landing. Crashes at the airport are rare, he added.

    Yeager Airport remains closed but the Charleston Fire Department said there was no immediate danger to anyone in the area.

