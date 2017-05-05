US Unemployment Rate Falls to Lowest Level in 10 Years - Labor Dept.

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 10 years in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a report on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 211,000 in April, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.4 percent," the report stated.

The unemployment rate was the lowest since May 2007 and has fallen 0.6 percent over the past year. The number of unemployed Americans has decreased by 854,000 since last April, according to the report.

The labor force participation rate, which measures the number of people who are employed or actively looking for a job, changed little in April: it fell to 62.9 percent from 63 percent in March.

Jobs gains in April were mainly in the hospitality, healthcare, financial activities and mining sectors.

