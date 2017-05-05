Trump Picks Lobbyist for Assistant Secretary of Health Dept. for Legislation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump intends to nominate a seasoned corporate lobbyist Matthew Bassett for the position of US Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Legislation, the White House announced in a press release.

"President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Matthew Bassett to the United States Department of Health and Human Services," the release said on Thursday.

The White House explained Bassett is a healthcare policy expert with more than 20 years’ experience in both the public and private sectors. He has held senior positions in the US House of Representatives for members of the Rules and Energy and Commerce committees.

Bassett sits on the board of directors for the Access Tennessee Health Insurance High Risk Insurance Pool, the release also said. The organization provides health insurance for individuals and families.

Bassett was previously a senior executive of government affairs for the home care health company myNexus.