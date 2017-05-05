Trump Election Continues to Boost Optimism of US Small-Business Owners

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Small business owners in the United States continued to view future prospects favourably in April, with the Gallup/Wells Fargo Business Index hovering at its highest levels since 2007, according to a press release by the Gallup organization.

"Small-business owners have become sharply more positive about business conditions since the 2016 presidential election and have generally maintained that increased confidence in the latest update," the release stated on Thursday.

The Gallup/Wells Fargo Small Business Index stood at plus 95 in April, the release noted.

"Although this is down marginally from the plus 100 recorded in February, the two measurements this year represent a strong increase over 2016 index scores and are at the highest level since the Great Recession," the release explained.

One year ago, the index stood at plus 64, according to the release.