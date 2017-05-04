Trump Orders Justice Dept. to Develop New Rules Ensuring Religious Protection

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump said on Thursday he directed the Department of Justice to develop new rules ensuring the protection of religious liberty for all Americans.

"I am today directing the Department of Justice to develop new rules to ensure these religious protections are afforded to all Americans," Trump stated in a public address.

The directive is part of an executive order that is expected to ease a ban on political activity by religious groups and churches.

Trump further ordered the Internal Revenue Service "not to unfairly target" religious organizations for political speech.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said his order would ensure the federal government did not penalize anyone for their protected religious beliefs.