18:55 GMT +304 May 2017
    US Transportation Agency Warns Truck Owners of Ramming Terrorist Attacks

    Commercial vehicles - distinguished by their large size, weight and carrying capacity - present attractive mechanism for vehicle ramming attacks because of the ease with which they can penetrate security barriers and the large-scale damage they can inflict, according to report of the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Truck owners and rental agencies should protect their vehicles from theft amid the growing frequency of ramming attacks by terrorists, according to the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) report released on Thursday.

    "Commercial vehicles — distinguished by their large size, weight and carrying capacity — present an especially attractive mechanism for vehicle ramming attacks because of the ease with which they can penetrate security barriers and the large-scale damage they can inflict on people and infrastructure," the report stated.

    The report — Vehicle ramming attacks: Threat landscape, indicators and counter measures — was distributed on Tuesday to local law enforcement agencies and private companies working with the US Department of Homeland Security, according to NBC News, which obtained a copy of the report.

    "No community, large or small, rural or urban, is immune to attacks of this kind by organized or 'lone wolf' terrorists," the report said.

    At least 173 people were killed in 17 ramming attacks around the world in the last three years, the report added.

