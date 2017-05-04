US Senator Opposes Army Secretary Nominee Over Diversity Concerns

© AFP 2017/ Bryan R. Smith Trump Nominates Virtu Financial Chair Vincent Viola as US Army Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mark Green, President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of the US Army, may be unfit to head the diverse organization because of his controversial remarks, Senator Joe Donnelly said in his opposition statement on Thursday.

"I am not confident that Dr. Green is capable of leading today’s diverse Army and maintaining it as the most sophisticated and powerful ground force the world has ever known," Donnelly, a member of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, stated.

Donnelly said the US armed services need more than ever "the best and brightest to serve as soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines — regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation."

Green has come under fire for controversial statements during his tenure as senator in the US state of Tennessee on topics of sexual minorities, Islam and Latinos.

Green has stated in the past that "transgender is a disease" and agreed with a questioner who said "we need to take a stand on the indoctrination of Islam in our public schools," among other remarks.

On Tuesday, media reported that Green will likely withdraw his nomination amid growing opposition and likely failure to garner enough votes to be confirmed in the Senate.