US Senator Opposes Army Secretary Nominee Over Diversity Concerns

"I am not confident that Dr. Green is capable of leading today’s diverse Army and maintaining it as the most sophisticated and powerful ground force the world has ever known," Donnelly, a member of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, stated.
Donnelly said the US armed services need more than ever "the best and brightest to serve as soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines — regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation."
Green has stated in the past that "transgender is a disease" and agreed with a questioner who said "we need to take a stand on the indoctrination of Islam in our public schools," among other remarks.
On Tuesday, media reported that Green will likely withdraw his nomination amid growing opposition and likely failure to garner enough votes to be confirmed in the Senate.
