New York Police Support Trump Despite Media Reports - State Senator

NEW YORK (Sputnik)New York City police officers strongly support US President Donald Trump, despite media reports that may suggest otherwise, State Senator and former police officer Marty Golden said in an interview released Thursday.

"There seems to be, regardless of what we see in the press… an overwhelming support among our law enforcement, and our military units, for Donald Trump," Golden told Politico. "They love him."

Later on Thursday, Trump is scheduled to visit to New York City, his hometown, for the first time as US president.

Former district attorney of Staten Island and US Congressman Dan Donovan told Politico that New York City police officers related to Trump's rhetoric during the campaign trail and continue to support the president's agenda.

