US House of Representatives Creates Committee to Counter Russia's Influence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives has approved the establishment of a special committee to counter "covert influence’’ exerted by Russia, a document published on the House of Representatives' website said.

"There is established within the executive branch an interagency committee to counter active measures by the Russian Federation to exert covert influence," the document, approved on Wednesday, reads.

According to the paper, the committee is set to hold regular meetings to discuss measures to counter Russian influence, which include in particular "covert broadcasting, media manipulation, disinformation, incitement and offensive counterintelligence."

"The term 'active measures by Russia to exert covert influence' means activities intended to influence a person or government that are carried out in coordination with, or at the behest of, political leaders or the security services of the Russian Federation and the role of the Russian Federation has been hidden or not acknowledged publicly," the document said.

The paper indicates that "active measures" also include funding agents of influence, assassinations and terrorist acts.

Russian-based media outlets broadcasting in Europe and the United States have been facing a barrage of accusations by Western officials about allegedly spreading fake news and attempting to influence public life. In the United States, intelligence agencies have claimed Russia has used its media outlets to swing the outcome of the US November 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump , but have not provided any evidence to back their claims.

Russian officials, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, have repeatedly stated that Moscow does not meddle in the internal affairs of other countries.