Relatives of San Bernardino Massacre Victims Sue Twitter, Google, Facebook

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The relatives of the victims of the terror attack in the US city of San Bernardino, which claimed the lives of 14 people, filed a lawsuit against Twitter, Google and Facebook, accusing them of allowing the growth of terrorist ideology in the social media, local media reported.

"Without defendants Twitter, Facebook and Google (YouTube), the explosive growth of Daesh [outlawed in Russia] over the last few years into the most feared terrorist group in the world would not have been possible," the suit said, as quoted by The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

The victims' relatives claim in the lawsuit that even if the attackers had not been in direct contact with the Islamic State, the group's use of social media had directly influenced their actions in the massacre, according to the outlet.

The deadly attack in San Bednardino was carried out on December 2, 2015 by Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, who were subsequently killed by the authorities. According to media reports, the investigators later found Malik's messages on Facebook pledging support to Islamic jihad and allegiance to Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Daesh terror group.

