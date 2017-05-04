US Senate Repeals Obama Rule for State-Sponsored Retirement Plans

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Senate has rejected rule designed by the previous US administration to encourage states to offer retirement plans to private-sector low-income employees, local media reported.

The financial regulation was rolled back by the Republican-controlled upper house of Congress in a 50 to 49 vote, the CNBC news television channel reported.

The measure will now go to President Donald Trump who is expected to sign it. In April, he inked a similar regulation for cities, in a push to get rid of Barack Obama’s financial legacy.

Several Democratic-leaning states have already approved Obama’s initiative and were to move forward with it, CNBC said.

There are reportedly some 55 million employees – people in small businesses and part-time workers – who do not have access to workplace retirement plans and would have benefited from government-run schemes.