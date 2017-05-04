Dakota Access Supplier Opens Two Gas Pipelines Traversing Texas-Mexico Border

© REUTERS/ Nick Oxford/File Photo Dakota Access Pipeline, Chinese Demand and OPEC Cuts to Boost Oil Prices

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Dakota Access supplier Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) opened two pipelines in the US state of Texas to deliver natural gas to Mexico, the company said in a press release.

In March, ETP finished construction of the controversial Dakota Access pipeline that ran through tribal lands in the states of North and South Dakota. Native tribes claimed the pipeline threatened sacred territory and vital drinking water resources.

“[ETP] announced today that two natural gas pipelines in West Texas… are in service,” the release stated on Wednesday.

The Trans-Pecos Pipeline and the Comanche Trail Pipeline deliver natural gas to the Texas-Mexico border as part of long-term agreements with Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission.

Local farmers and landowners claimed their personal property was affected by the construction of the Comanche Trail Pipeline, media reported.

A new pipeline in Texas is expected to be in service by June 2017, the release added.