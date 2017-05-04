Register
00:42 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Code Pink protesters arrested at Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

    Activist Who Laughed at US Attorney General Jeff Sessions Faces Year Behind Bars

    © Youtube/Victor Medina
    US
    Get short URL
    216702

    Three demonstrators from the anti-war group Code Pink were convicted on Wednesday on charges stemming from their disruption of Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing as US Attorney General in early January.

    Desiree A. Fairooz was found guilty of parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct, though she claims she’s only guilty of laughing.

    She told the New York Times that she would continue her activism despite her disappointment with the decision, saying she’s "so disgusted with so many different aspects of our current government." 

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department. in Washington U.S., February 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    #IslandinthePacific: Jeff Sessions Faces Backlash on Social Media for Controversial Hawaii Remark

    Dressed as the Statue of Liberty in a pink tunic and matching crown, Fairooz said she couldn’t contain herself when she heard Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) suggest that Sessions’ record proved his commitment to equality.

    "I just couldn’t hold it … It was spontaneous," she said of the laugh. "It was an immediate rejection of what I considered an outright lie or pure ignorance."

    Two other activists, Lenny Bianchi and Tighe Barry, were also convicted on two separate charges of parading or demonstrating, but were acquitted on the count of disorderly conduct. 

    Donald Trump sits with U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US Senate Confirms Trump's Nominee Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

    Barry described their protest as "absolutely peaceful," telling Sputnik that "The police grabbed us, dragged us outside, arrested us, along with 25 other people that were arrested that day," adding that "Most people don’t want Jeffrey Sessions as the highest ranking law enforcement officer in the country."

    Bianchi and Barry both donned white hood and robes, mimicking the Klu Klux Klan, and Barry said he beckoned to the former Alabama lawmaker in a faux southern accent.

    Vice writer Thor Bensen reacted to the activists’ arrest on Twitter, writing, "Our Justice Department will happily prosecute people practicing their First Amendment rights while they let cops murder black men."

    All three activists pleaded guilty as charged, though they rejected a plea deal and are demanding a trial. They face up to a year in prison.

    Related:

    Kabul Residents Protest Over Lack of Security in Afghanistan
    Chileans Protest Against Attempt to Revive TPP Deal
    Migrants, Supporters Protest Against EU-Turkey Migrant Deal on Greek Lesbos
    Thousands of Kurds Protest Against Erdogan in Germany
    Thousands Protest Against Police Brutality in Central Paris
    Tags:
    Protest, Jeff Sessions, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok