White House Relies on FBI Assessment Russia Continues to Meddle in US Politics

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump's administration trusts the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) intelligence assessments, including information about Russia's alleged continued interference in US politics, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, FBI Director James Comey claimed during a Senate hearing that Moscow is still involved in politics in the United States.

"I think that’s the view of the FBI. We rely on them and the rest of the intelligence community to provide the president with updates on what they are learning," Spicer stated when asked about Comey's remarks.

Spicer noted during the briefing that Trump has confidence in the director of FBI, despite disagreements over the agency's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

In the hearing, Comey also described Russia as "the greatest threat for any nation on Earth." When asked to comment on this statement, Spicer stressed that Trump continues to consider North Korea the most dangerous threat to global peace at this point.

On March 20, Comey confirmed in congressional testimony the FBI was conducting an investigation into Russia's efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, including any links between associates of the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations into meddling in the US election, calling them absurd and created to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.