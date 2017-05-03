Thrilled Melania Trump Thanks Pamela Anderson for Beautiful Russian Eco-Fur Coat

US First Lady Melania Trump has sent Pamela Anderson heartfelt thanks for her gift of a faux-fur coat produced by Russian firm Only Me, the Hollywood star revealed on her Twitter page.

Dear Melania,

Thank you for your sweet note.

It is heartwarming to see you

manage your position with such beauty and grace.

Pamela — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 3, 2017

​The actress and animal rights activist decided to gift Melania Trump an eco-fur coat after the First Lady eschewed fur for her Presidential inauguration outfit on January 20.

Anderson designed the coat in collaboration with Russian fashion company Only Me, which manufactures eco-fur coats.

"I am so happy that you chose not to wear fur! As first lady, you will help set style trends, and by remaining compassionate with your choices, you will warm the hearts of many," Anderson wrote in a letter published by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).