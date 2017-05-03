Register
    FBI director James Comey gestures during a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington

    Comey: FBI Did Not Give Clinton 'Free Pass for Bad Deeds' in Email Case

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    The FBI chief said he did not give Hillary Clinton what Donald Trump described as a free pass.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey disputed on Wednesday allegations from President Donald Trump that he gave former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a free pass by not filing criminal charges in the investigation into her use of a private email server.

    "No, that was not my intention," Comey told the US Senate Judiciary Committee when asked if he gave Clinton a free pass.

    On Tuesday night, Trump attacked Comey’s handling of the Clinton investigation. The US president said Comey was the best thing that happened to Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
    Why Hillary Clinton Still Can't Stop 'Whining' About Her Defeat
    Comey on Wednesday stood by his handling of the Clinton case, saying the FBI conducted an open and transparent investigation and determined there was no criminal offense.

    Furthermore, Comey said he knew the decision to reveal 11 days prior to the election that the FBI had reopened the investigation would have political consequences, but that it was the best choice he had available.

    Comey said at that he knew publicly revealing the bureau had reopened an investigation into Clinton’s private email server would have political consequences.

    "I knew there would be ramifications," Comey stated. "I just tried not to care about them."

    The Department of Justice and FBI closed the Clinton investigation in July 2015 without filing criminal charges, although Comey said at the time the former secretary of state had been extremely careless by using a private email server.

