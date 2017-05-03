Trump to Nominate Eli Miller as Acting US Director of Asia Development Bank

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Eli Miller as acting US director of the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Eli H. Miller of Massachusetts will be designated as acting United States director of the Asian Development Bank, and acting United States director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, until the positions are filled by appointment or subsequent designation," the release stated.

Miller currently is the chief of staff at the US Department of the Treasury and prior to his current position served as Chief Operating Officer for finance for Trump’s presidential campaign, the release added.

Miller holds a Bachelor’s degree from Washington and Jefferson College and a Master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University, according to the release.

