Plane Plummets Onto Busy Highway in Washington State (VIDEO)

A dashcam video of a small plane crashing onto a highway with heavy traffic in the town of Mukilteo, Washington, has gone viral on the Internet.

The video shows the Piper PA-32 plane going down, touching a pole and clipping electrical wires.

The plane's fuel tank detonates, and the aircraft disappears from the frame as one of the cars on the road is seen being hit by burning gasoline caused by the crash.

The Piper PA-32 crashed shortly after lifting off from a local airport, ABC News reported, citing the plane's engine problems.

Several vehicles damaged, traffic on SR525 north and south blocked at HPB SW pic.twitter.com/wHnvo6VAxR — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) 2 мая 2017 г.

Mukilteo Police reported that no one was seriously injured as a result of the accident; several cars were damaged, and one more was burnt.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!