US Spending Bill to Pass Swiftly in House Wednesday - Minority Whip

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite US Spending Bill Boosts Defense, Limits Government Control - House Speaker Ryan

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The recently negotiated US spending bill will easily pass in the House of Representatives along partisan lines, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer said in an interview on Wednesday.

"The Congress performed as it should, we had the meeting of the leadership and appropriators, they came to an agreement," Hoyer told MSNBC. "I think today we will pass this agreement handily, hopefully both sides providing the majority of their votes."

Hoyer praised partisan cooperation during the negotiation stage of the bill and urged the lawmakers to adopt a similar approach with the stalling healthcare reform.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expected a "real big challenge" in the Senate to secure enough votes on the bill.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017 is expected to be voted on later in the day and signed in the next few days. The bill provides funding for the US government through the end of the 2017 fiscal year.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!