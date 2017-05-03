US Healthcare Bill Still Few Votes Short to Pass in House - Congressman

"I think they're holding four to six votes short of what they need to go on the floor," King told CNN.
The congressman added that it is still unclear whether the vote will happen this week or if it will be delayed, calling the decision "a toss of the coin."
On Monday, White House economic advisor Gary Cohn claimed the House would pass the new plan this week.
Republicans failed to pass an earlier version of the Affordable Health Care Act (ACHA) in March, despite having a majority in both the House and Senate.
The House Freedom Caucus, which shut down the prior AHCA bill, announced on Wednesday that they would support the new plan.
