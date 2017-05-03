Register
03 May 2017
    US House of Representatives. (File)

    US Healthcare Bill Still Few Votes Short to Pass in House - Congressman

    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    US
    It is still unclear whether the vote on the newly revised US healthcare bill aimed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will happen this week or if it will be delayed, according to Congressman Steve King.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US House to Pass New Healthcare Bill This Week - Trump Adviser
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The newly revised US healthcare bill aimed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, remains a few votes short from passing in the House of Representatives, Congressman Steve King said in an interview on Wednesday.

    "I think they're holding four to six votes short of what they need to go on the floor," King told CNN.

    The congressman added that it is still unclear whether the vote will happen this week or if it will be delayed, calling the decision "a toss of the coin."

    On Monday, White House economic advisor Gary Cohn claimed the House would pass the new plan this week.

    An Obamacare logo. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ RHONA WISE
    Still No Deal Between US House Freedom Caucus, Republicans on Healthcare Bill
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said House Republicans were working to secure enough votes on the bill and he expected a "real big challenge" in the Senate.

    Republicans failed to pass an earlier version of the Affordable Health Care Act (ACHA) in March, despite having a majority in both the House and Senate.

    The House Freedom Caucus, which shut down the prior AHCA bill, announced on Wednesday that they would support the new plan.

    Obamacare, US Congress, Steve King, United States
