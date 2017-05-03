Register
14:07 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony of executive orders on trade, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (C) and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R) at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2017

    'Making an Idiot' of Trump: US Commerce Sec. Simply 'Demeaned' His President

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    2171 0 0

    Commenting on the recent remarks of US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who dismissed the recent US missile strike in Syria as just "after-dinner entertainment" for President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Alexander Domrin an expert in American studies, told Radio Sputnik that the cabinet member had "made an idiot" of Trump.

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile strike on an air base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US Attack on Syria 'After-Dinner Entertainment' for Trump, Commerce Secretary Says
    On Monday, the US media reported that US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recalled the recent US missile strike in Syria as just "after-dinner entertainment" for President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during their meeting at Trump’s Florida estate.

    "Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr. Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria. It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment,” Ross revealed when speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California on Monday.

    “The thing was, it didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment,” he added.

    The remarks referred to the order of Donald trump to launch dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles on Shayrat air base in Syria late on April 6, following the alleged use of chemical weapons by President Assad’s forces in the country’s Idlib Province on April 4.

    The Syrian government denies any involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it would never use chemicals weapons against anyone, even terrorists.

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump Administration’s Shift to More Aggressive Foreign Policy 'Very Dangerous'
    Trump earlier said that the decision to carry out the missile strike at the Shayrat air base was actually a “tough decision” to make because “you're killing people, and you can kill the wrong people, too.”

    According to Syrian officials, the US missile strike killed six people and left several others wounded.

    Commenting on the remarks of Wilbur Ross, Alexander Domrin, an expert in American studies and professor at the Russian Higher School of Economics told Radio Sputnik that it puts the President "in an awkward position."

    "It is a lame joke. It not so much speaks about the US' foreign policy, as it reveals that there is 'confusion and vacillation' in Trump's administration, when one hand has no idea what the other one is doing," he told Sputnik.

    He further explained that the US Commerce Secretary has allowed a remark which is clearly beyond his competency and expertise. And this is quite a lamentable state of affairs.

    "I haven't seen such lecherousness, which we are currently encountering in the White House and in the Trump administration, for at least several decades. Trump's reaction [to the remark] will be the most interesting to come, as the US Commerce Secretary has clearly made him loos as an idiot," he concluded.

    Tags:
    missile attack, Trump administration, Alexander Domrin, Donald Trump, Wilbur Ross, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Trump Security Expense Cartoon
    Tremendous Security Costs, Just Tremendous
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok