Yawn: 911 Emergency Operator Suspended for Sleeping on Duty

It took a recorded phone call, in which Jasmin Thomas was heard snoring, to get her the boot. Temporarily, that is: her suspension will only last six days.

In one call, Thomas could be heard answering the phone, but the person making the call remained silent, which is when it was discovered that Thomas was snoring. In another call, Thomas’ reactions are delayed in sending emergency crews to deal with a kitchen fire.

A local union official exclaimed that, in addition to Thomas’ full-time job, she is a single mother working toward a degree. The spokesman added that worries about Thomas’ lifestyle and behavior have led her to make different choices, though he didn’t specify what those were.

This wasn’t an isolated incident: police records show Thomas had previously been disciplined for sleeping on the job, according to local media reports. When the internal charges were initially levied, she pleaded no contest, WJW-TV reported.

As icing on the cake, the Cleveland, Ohio, emergency dispatch team where Thomas works has reportedly seen a huge spike in the number of calls from citizens needing help.