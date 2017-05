WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Hutchinson, a Texas Republican, is considered to be at the top of Trump's list of candidates for the position, CNN reported citing a senior administration official.

A decision to appoint Hutchison is part of the process to designate key undersecretary and ambassador positions within the US State Department, the report added.

Hutchison spent nearly two decades in the US Senate and stepped down in January 2013. She continues to serve as senior counsel at Bracewell LLP, a law and government relations firm.