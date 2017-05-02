US Spending Bill Boosts Defense, Limits Government Control - House Speaker Ryan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ryan noted that the spending bill provides nearly $77 billion to support troops fighting against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) and limits the regulatory powers of the Environmental Protection Agency, Internal Revenue Service and Securities and Exchange Commission.

"As conservatives, we believe that the federal government should have a strong role in national security and a secondary role in domestic policy," Ryan stated. "This philosophy shapes our government funding priorities. The funding bill breaks the harmful Obama-era precedent of matching defense spending with non-defense spending."