16:54 GMT +302 May 2017
    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile strike on an air base in Syria

    US Attack on Syria 'After-Dinner Entertainment' for Trump, Commerce Sec. Says

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recalled the recent US missile strike in Syria as just "after-dinner entertainment" for President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during their meeting at Trump’s Florida estate, Variety magazine wrote.

    "Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr. Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria. It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment,” Ross revealed when speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California on Monday.

    “The thing was, it didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment,” he added.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    US Missile Strike Against Syrian Airbase Posed Threat to Russian Servicemen - Defense Minister
    On April 6, President Trump ordered the launch of dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles on Shayrat air base in Syria following the alleged use of chemical weapons by President Assad’s forces in the country’s Idlib Province on April 4.

    The Syrian government denies any involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it would never use chemicals weapons against anyone, even terrorists.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said Syrian warplanes had actually hit a terrorist warehouse with chemical weapons meant for delivery to Iraq.

    Trump earlier said that the decision to carry out the missile strike at the Shayrat air base was actually a “tough decision” to make because “you're killing people, and you can kill the wrong people, too.”

    According to Syrian officials, the US missile strike killed six people and left several others wounded.

