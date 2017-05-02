US Attack on Syria 'After-Dinner Entertainment' for Trump, Commerce Sec. Says

"Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr. Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria. It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment,” Ross revealed when speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California on Monday.

“The thing was, it didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment,” he added.

© AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy US Missile Strike Against Syrian Airbase Posed Threat to Russian Servicemen - Defense Minister

On April 6, President Trump ordered the launch of dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles on Shayrat air base in Syria following the alleged use of chemical weapons by President Assad’s forces in the country’s Idlib Province on April 4.

The Syrian government denies any involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it would never use chemicals weapons against anyone, even terrorists.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Syrian warplanes had actually hit a terrorist warehouse with chemical weapons meant for delivery to Iraq.

Trump earlier said that the decision to carry out the missile strike at the Shayrat air base was actually a “tough decision” to make because “you're killing people, and you can kill the wrong people, too.”

According to Syrian officials, the US missile strike killed six people and left several others wounded.

