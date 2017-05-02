US Strategic Bombers Fly Over Korean Peninsula

© AP Photo/ GLOBE NEWSWIRE US Global Hawk Drone Arrives at Base in Japan to Monitor North Korea Activities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US B-1B strategic bombers made flights over the Korean Peninsula during a joint drill with South Korean and Japanese air forces, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) said Tuesday.

Two US bombers departed from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Monday.

"The U.S. conducts Continuous Bomber Presence operations as part of a routine, forward deployed capability supporting regional security and our allies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region," PACAF spokesperson Lt. Col. Lori Hodge was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

The bombers flight triggered Pyongyang's sharp reaction as it took place a day after Seoul and Washington finished Key Resolve drills, lasting for two months.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated in recent months as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests.

The most recent missile test allegedly took place on Saturday from a site north of Pyongyang. Japan, South Korea and the United States said the test appeared to have failed as the missile broke up within North Korean territory.