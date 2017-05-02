Register
03:17 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Delta Air Lines jets

    Delta Airlines Pilot Appears to Slap Woman in Fight at Atlanta Airport (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 7710

    The latest installment in a series of Airline employees behaving badly: video of a Delta Airlines pilot appearing to slap a woman who was in a fist fight with another passenger while deplaning in Atlanta is now going viral.

    While the footage is causing outrage on social media, the airline is standing by their pilot — crediting him with de-escalating the situation between the two passengers.

    The incident took place at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on April 21. In the footage, two women are seen trading blows and fighting on the ground before the pilot steps in and takes a swing. 

    As he moves away from the altercation, a third woman joins the scuffle, kicking the women before sitting on one of them.

    Following the encounter, the pilot was immediately suspended, but he has since returned to work. Delta officials told the National Post in a statement that  “his actions de-escalated an altercation between passengers.”

    Airlines in the US have almost become their own reality television show, with all their scandals over the past few weeks.

    A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S. on February 7, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Louis Nastro/File Photo
    United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Violently Deplaned Passenger
    In a video posted by a witness earlier this month from an American Airlines flight, a woman was seen hysterically crying while holding her two babies at the front of the plane. According to witnesses, a flight attendant had hit her with her stroller as he ripped it from her hands to remove it from the plane. During the altercation, the attendant nearly hit one of the babies, witnesses claimed in the footage of the incident.

    In another incident on April 9, United Airlines sparked global outrage after 69-year-old Dr. David Dao was violently dragged from his flight after the airline overbooked tickets.

    Dao was brutalized while attempting to fly from O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky, in an incident that was caught on video that immediately went viral. The doctor, a paying customer, had been told he was being removed from the flight to make room for crew members who needed to board. When Dao refused to leave the plane, he was violently dragged off by his wrists. 

    Dao, who came to the US in 1975, described the incident as more terrifying than his experience fleeing Vietnam over three decades ago.

    Related:

    More Air Abuse: Another US Airline Shamed by Bad Employee Behavior
    Air China Airline to Cease Flights to North Korea From Apr. 17 Amid Tensions
    Lawyer of Bloodied United Passenger to Represent American Airlines Mom
    United Airlines CEO to Visit China After Incident With Harassed Passenger
    American Airlines Flight Attendant's Clash With Passengers Caught on Camera
    Tags:
    Fight, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta Airlines, Georgia, Atlanta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok