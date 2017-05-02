Register
01:46 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Хирургическая операция в больнице

    Dirty Instruments Slow Surgeries at Texas US Army Hospital

    © Sputnik/ Varvara Gert'e
    US
    Get short URL
    0 89 0 0

    The US Army hospital in San Antonio, Texas, has shut down more than half of their operating rooms due to not having enough sterilized surgical tools.

    The commanders of the Brooke Army Medical Center have also halted elective surgeries — after finding 73 cases of dirty medical instruments just last month.

    "We wanted to be proactive about ensuring we are 100 percent able to meet the additional requirements with the safety and high quality standards our patients expect and deserve,"Deputy Commander for Surgical Services Col. Douglas Soderdahl said in the statement on Friday. "We took this step very thoughtfully and with our patients first and foremost in mind."

    Hospital ward.
    © Flickr/ NelC
    US Veterans' Hospital Hit With Patient Deaths from Opiate Abuse
    The contaminated supplies included “16 where organic material like bone or skin fragments or blood was left on surgical tools,” Military.com reports.

    The medical center is the flagship Army hospital, which has become most well known for their burn unit, where they have treated hundreds of combat veterans.

    It is also one of the largest, at a massive 1.5 million square feet. 

    Under normal circumstances, the medical center has 28 operating rooms and 425 military and civilian beds. Currently, 16 of the operating rooms are nonfunctioning.

    The hospital has not announced when they will have the properly sterilized instruments to reopen the closed off rooms. They have also not commented on whether or not any patients suffered from serious or life threatening infections as a result of the dirty tools, The Fiscal Times reports.

    Related:

    Elbe Day Commemorated by US and Russian WWII Veterans
    US Department of Veterans Affairs Accused of Animal Cruelty
    US Intel Veterans' Letter to Obama: Where's the Proof? Featuring John Kiriakou
    Veterans Group Calls Ben Carson's Nomination for US Housing Secretary 'Insult'
    US Veterans Rally After Trump's Remarks on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
    Tags:
    Brooke Army Medical Center, Military, Army, Douglas Soderdahl
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok