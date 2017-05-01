Register
00:15 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Mike Cernovich

    Journalist at White House Demands to Know Why Media Ignores Anti-Trump Violence

    © Sputnik/ Cassandra Fairbanks
    US
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    162271

    Independent journalist and author Mike Cernovich caused quite a stir at the White House briefing on Monday, after turning to the room full of journalists and demanding to know why they aren’t asking Democratic politicians to disavow violence from those opposed to US President Donald Trump.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Violent Protests Interrupt Conservative Comedian’s Speech, Trump Weighs In (VIDEO)
    After leftist demonstrators have been documented unleashing violence against supporters of President Donald Trump, Cernovich decided to attend the briefing to attempt to ask Press Secretary Sean Spicer what the administration is going to do to curb it.

    Cernovich repeatedly raised his hand, shouting out his questions multiple times, without response from Spicer.

    “What about violence against Trump supporters at Berkeley?” Cernovich repeatedly asked.

    After Spicer ended the briefing without responding to the question, Cernovich turned his line of questioning on the journalists in the room instead.

    “Why will nobody here cover the violence against Trump supporters, and why won’t you demand that leaders of the Democrats disavow the violence from antifa — the way you demanded that Trump disavow violence from his supporters?” Cernovich asked.

    Cernovich went on to assert that the violence is being “completely covered up,” before angry journalists from MSNBC and other outlets began to demand to know who he is — and who he was working for.

    “I want to know why nobody will demand that the Democrats disavow antifa violence,” Cernovich began, “terrorism against women happening in America…”

    A bonfire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos burns on Sproul Plaza on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif.
    © AP Photo/ Ben Margot
    FBI to Investigate Anti-Milo Yiannopoulos Riots in Berkeley
    The room full of media was visibly irritated by the time Cernovich exited the room — while continuing to demand that they call on leaders to “disavow antifa.”

    On April 27, conservative speaker Ann Coulter cancelled her event at UC Berkeley after police and university officials cited “specific, significant, and real” threats of violence — and claimed that they could not guarantee her safety, or the safety of those who wished to see her speak.

    Last month also saw violent clashes between right and leftist activists, at a “Patriot’s Day” event organized by Donald Trump supporters in the city. Those opposing the free speech rally were filmed throwing M80s, bottles and bricks into the crowds. Blood from both sides spilled onto the sidewalks.

    Earlier this year, a speech by right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was also shut down by rioters who caused over $500,000 in damage to the campus and the area surrounding it. Buildings were vandalized, a mobile generator powered light was firebombed and multiple attendees were assaulted.

    Related:

    Trump Threatens to Cut UC Berkeley Federal Funds Amid Student Demonstration
    Berkeley University on Lockdown Over Student Riot Against Right-Wing Commentator
    Protesters March for Fourth Night in Berkeley, Block Highway: Reports
    Berkeley Protests Move to Oakland: Tear Gas Fired, Injuries Reported
    America’s ‘Most Hated Mom’ Spotted at Anti-Trump Protest
    Hundreds Rally in DC to Protest Against Trump Pick for Education Chief
    Tags:
    Violence, Protest, Antifa, Donald Trump, Ann Coulter, Sean Spicer, Mike Cernovich, California, Berkeley
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok