At least 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Stabbing on Campus of University of Texas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An unidentified suspect has been apprehended for stabbing two people and assaulting another, one of whom died due to the wounds, the University of Texas at Austin Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds," the police said in a Twitter message.

The subject is in custody and the police department said there is no ongoing threat to the campus.