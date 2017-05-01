Arrests Made in Tense May Day Protest in New York City (PHOTOS)

This as thousands of people across the US took to the streets to observe International Workers Day, merging the message of worker solidarity with criticism of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

© Youtube/Ruptly New York City May Day Protest 2017

Demonstrators unraveled a banner reading, "Your profits, our pain," after marching from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan where the protest began, arguing that institutions like banks profit from the suffering of undocumented immigrants by maintaining a stake in immigrant detention centers and private prisons.

​The action also made its way through a Macy’s department store, where protesters dropped a banner that read, "Slave labor has always been in fashion."

​May Day demonstrations are planned in US cities coast to coast, with actions in Portland, Oregon; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle, among other locales.