Trump Guts Michelle Obama’s Education Program for Girls

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s administration terminated an education program created by former first lady Michelle Obama to serve underprivileged girls in foreign countries, according to a letter to Peace Corps revealed on Monday.

"Moving forward, we will not continue to use the 'Let Girls Learn' brand or maintain a stand-alone program," Peace Corps Acting Associate Director Sheila Crowley said in an emailed letter to employees obtained by CNN.

The program operated mostly through the Peace Corps and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the report stated.

In addition, the report stated that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced changes to Obama’s healthy school lunches initiative.