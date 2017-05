© AFP 2017/ Jason Connolly US Voters' Satisfaction With Economy Hits Historic High - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, former chairman of the Federal Reserve said on CNBC that the US economic growth will not break the three percent mark.

"In our projections it will probably take two years to get up to three percent growth and then we can have a sustained level. That's what we're projecting," Mnuchin said as quoted by CNBC.

On Friday, the US Department of Commerce announced GDP grew by 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2017, but in the fourth quarter of 2016, real GDP increased by 2.1 percent.