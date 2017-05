MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The new tremor was registered at 14:18 GMT 84 kilometers (over 52 miles) northwest of US city of Skagway. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about damages and victims.

Earlier in the day, the area was hit by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake.

Alaska and western Canada are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. On March 27, 1964 Alaska was earthquake hit by the 9.2-magnitude earthquake, which one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded.