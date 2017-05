© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci All Surveillance of Trump Tower Legal, No Wiretapping - US House Intelligence

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The city has repeatedly called on Washington to reimburse the security costs incurred by Trump Tower maintenance in the wake of the November 8 presidential election.

"We are getting what we are owed," de Blasio stated. "That's good news for our city and the hardworking police officers faced with this unprecedented security challenge."

The national bipartisan budget agreement, which will be voted on this week, will include $20 million for costs incurred between Election Day and Inauguration Day and $41 million for all costs after Inauguration Day, according to the statement.