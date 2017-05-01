Trump Re-election Campaign Releases First TV Ad

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file First Daughter of the State: Ivanka Trump's Rise to Power in 100 Days

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign released its first television ad, which celebrates Trump's first 100 days in office, a press release from the campaign said on Monday.

"Today, Donald J. Trump for President released a new television ad and a series of digital targeted ads to voters with specific support of agenda items from President Trump's first 100 days," the release stated.

The campaign is using the ad to fight back against "continued media bias," as well as to show how Trump kept the promises made to the American people during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The release noted the campaign spent $1.5 million to air the television ad in major markets throughout the United States as well as to specific groups online.