US House to Pass New Healthcare Bill This Week - Trump Adviser

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives will secure enough votes to pass the amended healthcare bill this week, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in an interview aired on Monday.

"This is going to be a great week…We're going to get healthcare down to the floor of the House. We're convinced we got the votes and we're going to keep moving on with our agenda," Cohn told CBS.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump stated he is confident House Speaker Paul Ryan and the congressional Freedom Caucus will finish the job of passing a new healthcare reform bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed in March in the House as they did not secure any support from congressional Democrats and faced opposition from conservative Republicans in the Freedom Caucus.