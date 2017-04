© AP Photo/ Luis M. Alvarez Tillerson Set to Cut 2,300 Jobs From State Department Under Trump Proposal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Congressional leaders reached a deal on the budget for the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30, the Politico newspaper reported citing governmental sources.

According to the newspaper, citing two congressional aides familiar with the issue, the budget deal includes spending $1.5 billion on border security, but does not allocate money specifically for the building of the wall on the border with Mexico.

The deal also includes $2 billion spending for the National Institutes of Health, the media added.