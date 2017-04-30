First100Days: Trump Made 'Significant Missteps' Over His First Months in Office

Answering the question of what the main milestones of Trump's first 100 days in office are, Schultz noted that so far Trump has done little to make America great again.

"It's hard to say that he has really accomplished very much in his first 100 days. Even though Trump has claimed that he had a very productive first 100 days, the only positive accomplishment you can point to, is the confirmation of the US Supreme Court Justice. But beyond that, I would describe his first 100 days as, perhaps, the worst first 100 days that we've seen over the recent history of the US presidency," the expert noted.

Trump chaotically changed his stance on many issues — starting from the US's strategy in Syria to his attitude on the Chinese currency. He also changed his attitude toward NATO, which he had called obsolete during his pre-election campaign.

"What characterizes his first 100 days is, I would say, ‘significant missteps' that seem to be repeating themselves. He is somebody who has no experience in government and doesn't seem to know how to get anything done," Schultz said.

© REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Majority in US Optimistic Trump Presidency Will Make Country Prosperous

During his election campaign, Trump had promised a packed legislative agenda for his presidency, including the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, major tax reform, radical immigration reform and renegotiated trade agreements with China, Mexico and Japan.

However, the US leader has not only changed his position on almost all of these issues, but also failed to push through any major law during his first 100 days in office, experts argue.