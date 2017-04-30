SpaceX Postpones Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Spy Satellite

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US aerospace company SpaceX said Sunday that the launch of its Falcon 9 carrier rocket with a spy satellite was postponed due to technical issues in less than a minute before a scheduled start.

"Standing down today due to a sensor issue; backup launch opportunity tomorrow morning," the SpaceX said on its Twitter.

Standing down today due to a sensor issue; backup launch opportunity tomorrow morning. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) 30 апреля 2017 г.

​The rocket was supposed to be launched from a pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida in order to deliver a secretive satellite, dubbed the NROL-76, into the orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.