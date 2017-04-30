US Vice President: Trump Restored American Power by Attacking Syria, Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump’s Actions in Syria and Afghanistan showed the world that the United States restored its power, US Vice President Michael Pence said during presidential rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

"When the world saw our President’s strength and resolve in the actions he took in Syria and Afghanistan, the credibility of American power was restored," Pence said.

He added that thanks to Trump’s actions, Daesh (outlawed in Russia and other countries) is "on the run in Iraq, in Syria, in Afghanistan."

"We will not rest until we destroy ISIS [Daesh] once and for all," the Vice President stressed.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Trump Stops Short of Calling China Currency Manipulator Amid North Korea Crisis

On April 7, the United States conducted a missile strike against the Syrian government’s Ash Sha’irat airbase, a step which, according to US President Donald Trump was a response to the alleged April 4 chemical weapon attack in Idlib , an incident which the White House blamed on Damascus without providing evidence. Syrian government denied the allegations, reminding that the country’s chemical weapons were destroyed under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) after the 2013 sarin gas incident in east Ghouta.

On April 13, US military dropped the 22,000-pound GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province targeting a tunnel complex which, according to the US Central Command, was used by Daesh’s local affiliate. The MOAB, dubbed the "Mother of All Bombs," is the largest non-nuclear bomb developed by the United States and had not been used in combat before the Nangarhar operation.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!