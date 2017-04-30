Trump Vows to Make 'Big Decision' on 'One-Sided' Paris Climate Deal Soon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The 2015 Paris climate agreement is "one-sided," the United States has to pay billions of dollars while other countries benefit from the accord, US President Donald Trump said during a rally in Harrisburg.

"United States pays billions of dollars [for the Paris Climate Accord], while China, Russia and India have contributed and will contribute nothing," Trump said, adding that the agreement is "one-sided" and reminiscent of the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump stated that full compliance with the agreement would reduce US GDP by $2.5 trillion over the next decade, explaining that it means "factories and plants closing all over the country."

"I will be making a big decision on the Paris accord over the next two weeks, and we will see what happens," Trump added.

The Paris climate agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 194 countries and ratified by 143. It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.