Register
22:13 GMT +329 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.

    Trump's Tax Reform in Its Current Form 'Will Definitely Increase Federal Debt'

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    112302

    The White House has rolled out a one-page plan on comprehensive tax reforms. The latter are said to simplify the federal tax code by cutting rates and eliminating deductions.

    Meanwhile, some economists expressed concerns that the changes may add trillions of dollars to the US deficit over the next decade. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Mr. Alan Cole, an economist with the Center for Federal Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation NGO.

    "I still see this as a very rough draft. The legislative process for taxes is very long. But I do see the makings of the tax reform, eliminating at least one major deduction and enhancing the lower rates," the expert said.

    According to Cole, in particular the deduction for state and local taxes is expected to be eliminated.

    "The US has different levels of state and local taxes depending on what area of the country one is in. For example, New York City has much higher taxes than Houston does. So these taxes are deductible at the federal level under current law. But this plan would remove it. So, even if the plan generally cuts taxes for most people, I could see it having a different effect, depending on which region you live in," Cole stated, adding however that "as these reforms look now, they will definitely increase the federal debt," the expert noted.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Will Trump Support an Increase in the Debt Ceiling?
    The outlined changes were announced during a White House press briefing Wednesday. Under the plan, the federal income tax will be cut from 35 to 15 percent for corporations, small businesses and partnerships of all sizes.

    The reforms are also supposed to double the standard deduction Americans are able to claim on their tax returns.

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders Says Trump's Tax Reform Will Make 'Rigged US Economy Worse'
    Trump's Tax Reform 'Grand Delusion'
    Tags:
    debt, tax reform, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok