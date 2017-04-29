Trump’s Early Record ‘Dreadful, Frightening’ on War, Economy, Constitution

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque After Lacklustre Q1 GDP, Trump Reassures Economy Will Lift Off

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Most of Trump’s executive orders so far have had no guiding principle except to undo the previous ones of President Barack Obama, Shields maintained.

"Nothing constructive to date," retired International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist Jon Shields said. “No legislative achievements. Allies have been rebuked or puzzled. Enemies have mostly laughed.”

"The few innovative ones have been ill-thought-out, disrespectful of the American constitution and values, and incompetently drafted," he stated.

In other areas, Trump’s record of achievement was "dreadful," Shields added.

"What is the balance sheet between his campaign promises and reality? Dreadful, except for energy and disruption. About turns on China, Russia, disengagement (Syria), NATO, Iran," he said.

Trump had failed to deliver on the actions he had promised throughout his 2016 election campaign, Shields pointed out.

"Judging by his own 100-day contract, which had 30 or so actions to complete, he has failed on everything except turning back regulations, deportations and TPP [Trans-Pacific Partnership] repeal. Including, of course, health care reform," he noted.

Trump’s general standard of selections to staff the top echelons of the US government had been exceptionally poor, Shields argued. "The Departments of Justice, Education and Housing and Urban development and the Environmental Protection Agency were all run by extremists,” Shields said.

"[Attorney-General Jeff] Sessions, [Education Secretary Betsy] de Vos, [Education Secretary Ben] Carson and [Environmental Protection Agency head Scott] Pruitt remain dangerous," he warned.

Trump‘s behavior during his first hundred days in office had been consistent and revealing, Shields observed.

However, Trump had achieved many things during his first hundred days in office even if they turned out to be disastrous, Institute for Public Accuracy Communications Director Sam Husseini said.

"Trump has actually accomplished a great deal in his first 100 days. [He] has assembled a cabinet of Goldman Sachs and pro-war apparatchiks. He has… broken the letter and spirit of his promises to curtail US interventionism and war-making around the world and to take on Wall Street," Husseini stated.

It was remarkable that the US media and political system had allowed Trump to get away with so much, Husseini noted.

"This is a phenomenal accomplishment. He and much of the major media pose as being in conflict… but in those two issues: war and Wall Street, they share a common core that runs at odds with the aspirations and interests of much of US public, to say nothing of the global public," he added.

Trump had also succeeded in getting Judge Neil Gorsuch appointed to the Supreme Court using the rhetoric of "pro-life" after which he had facilitated several executions, Husseini concluded.